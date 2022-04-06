‘Ambulance’ another bombastic slice of action fare from Michael Bay | Movie review
By Mark Meszoros
Dir: Michael Bay. Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt. 15, 136 minutes.While the UK clapped for its carers, America gave them Ambulance – a detonation of undiluted Michael Bay-ness that both elevates and reduces the role of ambulance worker to a symbol of pure, red-blooded patriotism. It’s as exhausting as it is exhilarating, in the way you both expect and desire from a Bay film. Will ambulance workers be touched by such a tribute? Perhaps, so far as you can feel honoured by a film designed to give people a taste of what it’s like...
Five minutes into the premiere of Ambulance, director Michael Bay ordered the projectionist to turn the film off. Still making his way back to his seat when the movie started, he wanted to make sure he was settled before he could enjoy the experience properly. He might have seen the film a dozen times already at every other European gala, but if there’s one thing Bay cares about, it’s his audience. “Sorry London!” he yelled from the balcony, sitting back down with his popcorn and a grin on his face.
Michael Bay restarted a cinema screening of his new film so that he could watch it with the audience.The film director attended a screening in London of his new thriller Ambulance, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.After introducing the film, Bay left the stage and critics began watching it. However, between two and five minutes in, the screening stopped, with the crowd being told that Bay wanted to watch it with them in its entirety.According to those in attendance, the audience were informed that Bay had “got something to do first”.After Bay re-entered the cinema,...
You’ve got to hand it to director Michael Bay: He certainly sticks to his cinematic wheelhouse. The filmmaker’s high-octane visual style is on ample display in his latest thriller, which makes his earlier efforts seem decaffeinated by comparison. A decently premised B-movie stretched out to an interminable 136 minutes, Ambulance maintains such a frenetic pace from beginning to end that it ultimately feels exhausting, and not in a good way.
Resembling a cross between Speed and Heat, the film (a remake of a 2005 Danish thriller of the same name) mainly depicts the aftermath of a Los Angeles bank robbery gone...
