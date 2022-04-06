ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Masters weather update: Golf course re-opened, Par 3 Contest underway

By Fletcher Page, USA Today Network
 1 day ago
Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The traditional Par 3 Contest was knocked out by COVID-19 regulations ahead of the 2020 and 2021 Masters Tournaments.

On Wednesday, Mother Nature took her turn at it.

With thunderstorms approaching the area around noon, Augusta National began closing the course at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET Play was suspended during Tuesday’s practice round at 10:55 a.m. ET due “to inclement weather conditions and safety concerns.”

The Par 3 Contest was scheduled to begin at noon and runs through the afternoon, but weather forecasts are predicting rain and some thunderstorms. The contest is an anticipated event, for both patrons and competitors.

Just before 1 p.m. ET, the event finally got underway.

“It’s funny, when you don’t have children, the Par 3 seems like a bit of an afterthought, and then once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way,” said Rory McIlroy, who is seeking his first Masters win. “So, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. It will be fun to get out there tomorrow and watch her run around.”

The Weather Channel forecast says thunderstorms will begin in Augusta around noon, with the potential for severe storms.

Rain is expected to continue into Thursday morning before clearing up around 8 a.m. ET There is just a 2 percent chance of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

