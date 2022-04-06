Crews continue taking down sections of KOAM’s first tower

KOAM SkyView Image

Crews continue taking down sections of KOAM’s 500-foot tower. We took the KOAM SkyView drone up for a look today, April 6, 2022. You can check it out below, or, head to the KOAM News Now YouTube page. Be sure to subscribe so you’ll know when we go live next time on YouTube.

You can learn more about the history of the 500-foot tower, including old footage, and the More Power project coming to the 1,000-foot tower here.

