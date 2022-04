LANSING, MI -- A series of special dates will hold an even bigger place in a Detroit woman’s heart as she won a $482,417 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I have been playing the same set of numbers, which is made up of special dates, for a long time,” said the 45-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I logged in to my account and saw I’d won the jackpot, I called my mom in a panic. She thought something was wrong until I told her I’d won the Lottery. We were both in shock and couldn’t believe it!”

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO