Special Weather Statement issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 09:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 70 mph. Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected with near zero visibility possible for some locations. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...Now to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will impact travel. Widespread visibilities of one mile or less are likely, and localized visibilities near zero are expected. All travel should be avoided in this developing potentially dangerous situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Secure loose outdoor items. If you are driving, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO