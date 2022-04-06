ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Winners of Innovation Center 48-Hour Hackathon named

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTwlI_0f1DQvmE00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nine teams from across the region competed in the inaugural Arkansas Children’s Innovation Center Digital Health Challenge, and a team from Tulsa won the $10,000 prize for creating an app that would seamlessly connect healthcare workers to emotional support resources.

Arkansas Children’s Innovation Center, in collaboration with Cartwheel Startup Studio, Conductor, Startup Junkie Consulting, HealthTech Arkansas and the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Arkansas, offered the teams a list of curated and vetted problems that could be solved with digital solutions. According to a press release, contestants problem-solved and created for 48 hours in an event known as a hackathon, alongside mentors from the partnering organizations before presenting their solutions to a panel of experts including clinicians, administrators and investors.

The winning team, “Tulsa’s OK”, included participants Hailey Mortimore, Elena Haskins, Nate Fisher and Cole Anderson, all of Tulsa. The team collaborated to develop an app with a complex decision tree and a closed-loop reporting system that automates the steps of Arkansas Children’s WeCARE program.

Arkansas Children’s reschedules healthcare technology hackathon

To ensure each team member is equipped to bring their best to Arkansas Children’s every day, the health system developed WeCARE to provide a dedicated core of trained support staff who provide comfort, care and compassion to teammates experiencing difficulty related to work or home. One of the challenges presented to the hackthon teams was to improve the process of connecting team members to assistance through WeCARE.

Tulsa’s OK app would allow clinicians who have experienced a traumatic event to receive help more promptly, with better-defined outcomes and quicker referrals to additional levels of support and care when needed. Many of the solutions the hackathon teams presented will continue to inspire further innovation throughout the health system.

“The rapid-fire exchange of ideas among all the participating teams highlighted the importance of working together across industries and skillsets to find concepts that help us provide the best care possible to both our patients and our team members,” said Rick Barr, MD, MBA, chief clinical officer of Arkansas Children’s. “Every team brought innovative thinking to the challenges and pushed us to reimagine how collaboration and partnership can elevate healthcare.”

All teams participating in the hackathon retained the rights to the intellectual property incorporated in their solutions, and Arkansas Children’s will continue working with a number of the teams to support product development with the aim of piloting solutions in their hospitals and clinics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorm threat overnight for Northwest Arkansas

A strong system will be clipping Northwest Arkansas bringing the potential for severe storms as a cold front blasts into the area late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Here’s the latest information with the threats and timing. All threats will be possible with these isolated storms that develop ahead of the cold front, included the […]
ENVIRONMENT
beckershospitalreview.com

LG opens innovation center for healthcare tech

LG opened a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare. The Los Angeles Business Innovation Center, which opened on March 7, showcases products and devices designed for use in lobbies, nurse stations, back offices, visitor lounges, consulting rooms, telemedicine centers, operating rooms, diagnostic reading bays, X-ray scan areas, patient rooms and large conference spaces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
Daily Florida Press

Innovation Park of Tallahassee has named two winners of cash grants – Florida Trend

Innovation Park of Tallahassee has named two winners of cash grants under its TechGrant Competition program. Manser Edbrooke Technology, which won first place and $15,000, develops prototypes that give customers the ability to explore and refine concepts for products and demonstrate features before paying to fully develop the product. “We aim to refine this technology and increase the rate and quality of rapid prototyping,” says Patrick Manser, MET’s CEO and co-founder.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Arkansas Children#Startup Junkie Consulting#Healthtech#Wecare#Prov
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Au’Diese Toney signing w/The Familie agency, declaring for NBA Draft

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior Au’Diese Toney announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft and is signing with The Familie talent agency out of California. “I want to thank all of Razorback Nation for welcoming me with open arms this season,” Toney said via his three-paragraph Twitter announcement. “With the support of my […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis American

UMSL Trailblazers Awards honor women focused on healing, empowerment

For more than two decades, the UMSL Trailblazers Award has honored, celebrated and uplifted the achievements of exceptional women who have paved the way for others on campus and beyond. The annual awards are part of the university’s Women’s History Month programming, and this year’s theme was “Womyn’s Lives: Paths to Healing, Hope, and Empowerment.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Los Angeles-based dance theater company coming to WAC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Los Angeles-based Activist Dance Theater company is bringing its unique approach to the Walton Arts Center for a week-long residency, a press release announced. Founder and artistic director of CONTRA-TIEMPO, Ana María Alvarez, will lead a free dance masterclass 7-8:30 pm on Thursday, April 14, in Starr Theater. According to the […]
THEATER & DANCE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy