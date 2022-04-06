ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

63-year-old killed after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her

By John Clark
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTVO) — A 63-year-old woman died after an attack by her 65-year-old roommate at an assisted living facility, according to police.

An unidentified 65-year-old suspect is accused of pouring hot cooking oil on Doren Davis during a personal dispute around 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .

The pair were roommates at the Smiley Manor, at 5415 Thekla Avenue, a retirement home for seniors.

Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

