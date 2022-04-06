ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

New Jersey borough collects 38,743 pairs of socks, breaking world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 1 day ago
April 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey borough celebrated its centennial by collecting 38,743 pairs of socks in a single day, breaking a Guinness World Record.

The Paramus Centennial Committee organized the sock donation drive Monday, the 100th anniversary of the borough's founding, and ended up breaking the Guinness record for most socks collected in eight hours.

Donna Perkosky, co-chair of the Paramus Centennial Committee, said the number to beat was 37,556, which was set in Colorado in 2019, and the Paramus successfully captured the record by collecting 38,743 pairs.

"We picked socks because we figured socks could be used everywhere and socks are the No. 1 thing that shelters look for," Rosa Rizzolo, co-chair of the Paramus Centennial Committee, told News 12.

The centennial committee said the collected socks will be donated to local charities including Paramus Friendly Neighbors, Greater Bergen Community Action, Center for Hope and Safety, Eva's Village and CUMAC. Officials said some of the socks might also be donated to Ukrainian refugees.

