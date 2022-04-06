ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Toyota Tundra and Tacoma Delivery Time Lines Are Determined By Allocation. How long does it take to order a car from Toyota in 2022? Imagine if you have ordered a 2022 Toyota Tacoma or a 2022 Tundra pickup truck in January of this year and are still waiting. Well. The...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Toyota’s Subsidiary Is Partnering Up With Tesla To Make Self-Driving Tech With Special Cameras

Toyota’s Woven Planet and Tesla plan to partner up and create cheaper ways of self-driving car technologies with cheaper cameras. Reuters’ Hynjoo Jin wrote an article on Wednesday saying, “Woven Planet told Reuters it is able to use low-cost cameras to collect data and effectively train its self-driving system, a "breakthrough" that it hopes will help drive down costs and scale up the technology.”
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Toyota UK Makes a Crucial Revelation About GR86’s Price and Specs

Toyota UK just released a press statement confirming the 2023 Toyota GR86’s price and trim levels. When Toyota announced the 2022 GR86 in June of 2021, people were glad to see GR (Gazoo Racing), Toyota’s motorsport division, unveil an iconic car that was once a very sought-after JDM vehicle. With pricing in the U.S being set from $27,700 to around $30,000 with extra additions, people and journalists liked the car. I liked the design and the option to get it in a manual really hardened the cement for me.
CARS
torquenews.com

Akio Toyoda on Toyota's All-EVs: “I Don't Think That's Quite Right”

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a statement sharing his educated argument on why not all cars should be electric. His argument explains Toyota’s late entrance into the EV market. On April 1, 2022, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a welcoming speech to all the new employees at Toyota City...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tacoma#New Cars#Vehicles#Toyota Tundra#Freedom Express#Sr5
torquenews.com

Refreshed Subaru Forester, New Outback Just Scored Car Of The Year Awards

The 2022 Subaru Forester and Outback just scored more global awards. See where they get Car of the Year awards. The refreshed 2022 Subaru Forester and new 2022 Outback are two of Subaru's most in-demand all-wheel-drive vehicles around the globe. With the recent car shortage, Subaru of America retailers can't get enough for customers.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Produces 1 Model Y Every 150 Seconds

A video, released hours ago, shows that Tesla Giga Berlin is producing Model Y electric vehicles every 150 seconds. This translates into 1000 vehicles a week at Giga Berlin. On the site for the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, construction is now being carried out twice: In several places there, workers were still building roads or completing the square battery building on Wednesday. At the same time, however, Model Y was produced in the long main building of the Gigafactory, as can be seen from a drone video. Observer @tobilindh timed how much time passed before one of these rolled out the next one from the factory. It was about two and a half minutes, which would mean that extrapolated to 1000 Model Y per week.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Ford Maverick Pickup Within Striking Distance Of Second Place In Deliveries In Its Segment

The new Ford Maverick pickup truck is now selling at a rate that surpasses many competitors. Let’s use some other trucks as a comparison to see how well it is selling. The new Ford Maverick pickup truck is one of the most successful new vehicle launches of this decade. Although it was just recently introduced, and during the worst possible time in history, the Maverick’s U.S. deliveries in Q1 put it within striking distance of second place in one of the most important vehicle segments in America - smaller than full-size pickups.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
torquenews.com

Death Trap Ford F-150! Limp Mode? Asks Mechanic

Here’s a new video that will help car owners understand correctly what “Limp Mode” really means. Plus, learn how to DIY diagnose your Ford F-150 or other vehicle’s brake system when your vehicle's braking symptoms are telling you it's about to become a death trap. Limp...
CARS
torquenews.com

Why A 5-Year-Old Subaru Outback Is A Smart Pick Now

Check out the six best used midsize SUVs and why Subaru Outback ranks a top model to buy now during the new model shortage. With new 2022 Subaru Outback SUVs hard to find, what are the most reliable and fuel-efficient used models? An updated report says the Subaru Outback is still one of the top models. According to an updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) report, the 2017 Subaru Outback still ranks among the best for shoppers this spring.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

TGIF Customer Repair Car Humor

It’s Friday and once again time for some car repair customer humor that makes you realize just how often it is something the owner did and not that “other guy” or garage. Just Rolled in Humor. To end this work week, here is the latest selected from...
CARS
Fox5 KVVU

Apple adds 123 new emojis

E-Bikes rise in popularity as gas prices soar in Las Vegas. Electric bike sales increase as gas prices continue to rise. 3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
torquenews.com

GM and Honda Agree to Build Millions of Affordable EVs Together by 2027

GM and Honda announced the agreement saying they can develop and build the affordable EVs together, faster than either company can achieve on their own. General Motors and Honda say that they are expanding their cooperation on electric vehicles and the two auto giants plan to codevelop millions of affordable EVS. GM expects the vehicles to be on sale in North America in 2027. The new vehicles will be built on the Ultium battery platform that GM is already using to build the 2022 HUMMER EV supertruck as well as the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

The Next Report From Subaru Will Reveal How Much Fans Dislike New WRX

Subaru didn't sell many 2021 WRX and STI models in March because they ran out. Subaru's sales report in April will reveal how much performance fans dislike the next-generation 2022 WRX. How well is the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX selling? No one knows for sure because it just arrived last...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru’s Bumpy Ride Just Got Rougher

Subaru of America reports disappointing March sales and another decrease. Check out their two bright spots and top-performing models. Subaru of America’s (SOA) bumpy ride continues in the first quarter and reports a 17.5 percent decrease compared with Quarter 1 in 2021. In the first three months, they have year-to-date sales of 132,346. Subaru’s new model supply continues to be affected by microchip shortages and supply chain issues impacting the industry.
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much More Expensive Will Tesla Vehicles Get?

Tesla could raise their prices to as much as $100,000 for a Model Y vehicle. What would cause the price to get this high? We'll answer that now. Tesla may continue to increase the prices of its vehicles - with breakthroughs in technology and better and better vehicles, it makes sense. Value will come from hardware and software (FSD).
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla's Q1 Production and Deliveries are a Pivotal Moment

Tesla shared their production and delivery numbers for Q1, 2022, and we are seeing a pivotal moment in Tesla's history and growth, along with an alarming statistic for other auto makers. Tesla's Q1 Production and Deliveries are a Pivotal Moment. Tesla released their production and delivery numbers for Q1, 2022....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy