Add new comment

A video, released hours ago, shows that Tesla Giga Berlin is producing Model Y electric vehicles every 150 seconds. This translates into 1000 vehicles a week at Giga Berlin. On the site for the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, construction is now being carried out twice: In several places there, workers were still building roads or completing the square battery building on Wednesday. At the same time, however, Model Y was produced in the long main building of the Gigafactory, as can be seen from a drone video. Observer @tobilindh timed how much time passed before one of these rolled out the next one from the factory. It was about two and a half minutes, which would mean that extrapolated to 1000 Model Y per week.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO