Roberts County, SD

$80K in meth seized during South Dakota traffic stop

By Kullyn Meffert, Marissa Lute
 1 day ago

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say around $80,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop in Roberts County.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says the stop happened along I-29 early Tuesday morning. The deputy smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

During a search, 10 pounds of meth, nearly a pound of marijuana, a loaded gun, and a large amount of money was found.

The Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel says the traffic stop stemmed from the deputy’s attention to detail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

