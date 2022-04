CAPE COD (CBS) — There is a secret behind a successful summer for your favorite beach town. Seasonal workers typically pour into our area from around the world to help local businesses keep up with demand. There is concern amongst coastal community leaders that this season, the well is running dry. “Historically, that workforce was a college workforce, but a number of factors changed,” said State Senator Julian Cyr. He represents Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and most of Cape Cod. “Whether you are a person looking to make a life here for the season or year-round, you can’t find housing.” Senator Cyr said demand for...

