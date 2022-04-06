ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Ask McEnearney: How was the first quarter of the 2022 real estate market?

By Sponsor
alxnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: How was the first quarter 2022 real estate market in the City of Alexandria?. Answer: Each quarter we take an in-depth look at contract activity in the City of Alexandria compared to the same quarter of the previous year. To put contract activity into context for the first quarter of...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Local real estate remains a seller’s market

The Northeast Florida housing market remains a bright spot for sellers. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors reports the median price for a single-family house in February rose to $351,495, a 2.7% increase from January and a 24.6% increase from the year before. Including condominiums and town houses, the median...
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Learn How to Confidently Invest in Real Estate

The American real estate market is booming. While most people are fully aware that real estate is one of the best investments you can make, it's not exactly accessible to everyone. But if you're interested in the world of real estate investment or you already own a property or two, you can learn a little more about turning those investments into more cash with The 2022 Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Real Estate
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Real Estate Snapshot

We often look back multiple years at real estate data, inferring trends and comparing data points across years. This week, let’s take a three-month snapshot of Flathead County single-family residence and residential parcel sales. The printed edition of the Beacon had room for only one chart, so we displayed the single-family residence chart. But for the online version, take note of the rotating GIF, with charts for SFR and residential parcels.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport real estate market is robust and intense

KINGSPORT — Kingsport topped off an escalating housing growth cycle in 2021 with another annual sales record, a double-digit home price increase and a rebirth of the city’s new home building industry. The activity has been so intense local real estate agents have more buyers than the number...
KINGSPORT, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Getting ahead of the real estate market

The Central Ohio real estate market is still booming and is showing no signs of slowing down. With high demand and low inventory, how can you get ahead of the game? That is where a good banking relationship comes in and The Union Bank Company is here to give you advice on how.
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Expert Expects ‘Active Market’ This Year

Click here to read the full article. An unusually subdued March could mean more bankruptcies ahead, said Epiq’s Chris Kruse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKaltex Nearing Default Following Failed Refinancing AttemptsOffice Trend Signals Emerge in Men's Wear Brand's Second Bankruptcy in 2 YearsDov Charney, American Apparel Founder, Files for Chapter 11 BankruptcyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Realtors
Benzinga

BriteCo Bags $9M Series A Investment For Jewelry-Focused Insurtech

BriteCo, a tech-enabled direct-to-consumer jewelry and watch insurance company, this week secured a $9 million Series A. The round was led by Brand Foundry Ventures while Western Technology Investment and Hyde Park Angels participated. In light of the raise, Benzinga spoke with founder and CEO Dustin Lemick regarding commitments to...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

FarmlandFinder relaunches to exclusively offer sale-leaseback

FarmlandFinder, the first online sale-leaseback platform for farm ground, has been relaunched by EasyKnock with a focus on helping farmers achieve their goals. Based in Iowa, FarmlandFinder originally launched the program in 2016. EasyKnock purchased assets of the company in August 2021. The new edition of FarmlandFinder exclusively offers sale-leasebacks...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy