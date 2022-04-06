ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills would toughen punishment for smash-and-grab robberies

By Kayla Fish, Melanie DaSilva
 1 day ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering several bills that aim to slow down crimes targeting retail stores.

Two of the bills are focused on making the punishment for smash-and-grab robberies — when two or more people break into a business with the intent to steal — even stricter.

It’s been happening all over the country, and even locally. In February, seven people were seen on surveillance footage breaking into a Seekonk motorsports shop and making off with several dirt bikes.

Surveillance footage from inside MotorSports Nation showed the suspects smashing the front windows and making their way toward the store’s most expensive bikes.

Suspects caught on camera stealing dirt bikes from Seekonk motorsports shop

One bill would make that kind of smash-and-grab criminal activity a felony with a mandatory prison sentence of 10 years for two or more people who break into a business with the intent to steal.

Another bill, known as the Organized Retail Crime Act , would crack down on criminal rings of three or more people that engage in smash-and-grab robberies. The punishment is up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

“It only takes a matter of minutes, and they’ve cleared everything out. We’ve seen it at Apple stores, we’ve seen it in clothing stores, high-end clothing stores,” Rep. Brian Kennedy said. “So the whole purpose behind this is to combat these organized retail crime rings that are occurring and providing prosecutors with more tools to hold the criminals accountable.”

In this act, property stolen and/or any property used to conduct organized retail crime would be forfeitable to the state.

