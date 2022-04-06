ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Rogan says school pushed woke ‘anti-racism’ on his 9-year-old daughter

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Joe Rogan said the school his 9-year-old daughter attended in California promoted “anti-racist” ideology after the May 2020 police-involved death of George Floyd.

“When the whole George Floyd thing happened, one of the schools that my kids were going to back in California released this email, saying that it’s not enough to not be racist, you now must be anti-racist,” Rogan said on Tuesday’s edition of Spotify’s “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“And my kid’s 9 at the time. What does that, what does that mean?” Rogan asked.

He continued: “These kids are not even remotely racist. Like, they have all sorts of different kinds of friends.”

“They — I’ve never heard them discuss it once. It’s just ‘I like this person and she’s nice to me and we like to play together and we both like the same things’ and let’s — so to tell a 9-year-old that you have to be anti-racist, well, then they go looking for racism, they’re gonna go looking to confront it.”

Rogan said that if schools wanted to teach kids that “racism is stupid,” then “I’m all with you.”

“But if you want to tell my 9-year-old, they have to be anti-racist. What does it mean?” Rogan asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ES9pL_0f1DOvHI00 Floyd’s death triggered massive unrest nationwide, including protests, riots and demonstrations.Getty Images

Rogan was interviewing David Mamet, the famed playwright and Hollywood screenwriter and director.

Floyd was the 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, cutting off his air supply.

His death in the spring of 2020 ignited massive nationwide protests and rioting as well as a cultural shift in mass media and society at large in terms of how race is discussed.

It gave momentum to the “anti-racist” movement, which critics say is intended to make white people feel guilty that they’re not doing enough to combat prejudice against minorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRo9T_0f1DOvHI00
George Floyd was 46 when he died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, cutting off his air supply. His death set off worldwide protests.Ben Crump Law

Rogan and others have accused “woke” people on social media of “canceling” those who do not conform to mainstream views on subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to politics to race.

Neil Young, the legendary Canadian grunge rocker, removed his songs from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s podcast, which included guests who cast doubt on the efficacy of coronavirus lockdown measures and COVID-19 vaccines.

Spotify has resisted widespread calls to kick Rogan off the streaming platform. Rogan signed a nine-figure licensing deal with Spotify in May 2020.

By that time, Rogan amassed an audience of millions who regularly tuned into his hours-long YouTube-streamed conversations with stand-up comics, actors, singers, politicians, authors and assorted academics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owVJq_0f1DOvHI00 Demonstrators protest in Minneapolis last year.AFP via Getty Images

But the free-flowing form of the podcast, whose guests have included controversial figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has prompted critics to demand that Spotify exert more control over the content of the show.

As per the terms of his licensing deal with Spotify, Rogan retained full editorial control of his podcast.

Last week, Rogan vowed he would quit if Spotify forcefully tried to monitor the content on his show.

Comments / 86

Cinda Rapp
1d ago

Anti-racism is learning to and taking a stand against racism. If I am white and in a car with a black driver who is pulled over by police, I make myself seen and heard and support the driver if things get ugly. If I am on a suburban train and see a woman in jihab being hassled, I go sit next to her and talk to her to help de-escalate the bully. It’s not being silent, as silence allows it to continue. That’s a small bit of what it means, so you can understand. Thanks for asking, Joe.

Reply(6)
12
Laro
1d ago

Schools have pushed a few social issues, this is an is an issue that should've been eradicated long before Rogans child or any of our children were born.We can't keep sweeping the obvious under the rug

Reply
6
JR Wiles
1d ago

Being against Racism or for Anti-Racism is American progress. The changes and facts are needed more than ever. IMO, if you are not against Racism or if you can not understand Anti-Racism--- in reality and through Truth:You Are A Racist or you support people who choose to be racist. That makes you part of the problem. Accepting this is not the American way.

Reply(31)
4
Related
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Trans Swimmer, Gets Reminded She’s a Grifter Online

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in a Daily Mail interview, reaffirming her position that "biological boys" shouldn't compete in women's sports. The interview made many on social media upset, with some pointing out how Jenner used her position as a trans celebrity and former athlete to her advantage.
SOCIETY
93.9 WKYS

White Privilege: Indiana Teacher Retires Early, Keeps Benefits Despite Video Showing Him Brutally Beating Student Over A Hoodie

The power of white privilege is truly a force to behold. Last Thursday, a teacher at an Indiana high school was arrested after surveillance video showed him slapping and manhandling a student because the student was wearing a hoodie on school grounds. So, obviously, the teacher was promptly fired because such a reprehensible and abusive act committed against a minor by an adult requires an appropriate response from the school and no other action would suffice, right? Wrong.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mamet
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Rogan
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Apologize for 'Racist' Comments

Is there ever an appropriate time or place to make a joke about race?. Marriage isn’t easy, and difficult in-laws make being married even harder. Whether they’re too pushy, too involved, or too opinionated, in-laws who are perceived as ‘crossing the line’ of a married couple’s boundaries can increase their risk of divorce by 20% in some cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Anti Racism#Racism#Racial Injustice
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
The Independent

Teenager accidentally CC’d on HR email reveals he was fired after joking about rejection on TikTok

A teenager who recently learned he was rejected from a job as a barista when he was accidentally CC’d into an email by the company’s human resources manager has revealed he has since lost his primary job because of his viral TikTok.Alexander, 19, who lives in Ithaca, New York, and goes by the username @noveltygay on TikTok, recently shared a screenshot of the email that he accidentally received from a coffee company, in which the HR manager had discussed plans to reject his application.“Well that’s interesting okay so let’s reject him…” the email sent from the company employee read....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, known for playing superhero The Flash, was arrested by police in Hawaii Sunday night. Miller, 29, grew up in Wyckoff and plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” They star as the character in the movie “The Flash,” set for 2023.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Fans Are Creeped Out After Madonna Shares Bizarre TikTok

Madonna fans are officially creeped out after the "Material Girl" singer shared a 13-second video to her social media followers are calling outright "unsettling". The TikTok featured the Queen of Pop sporting a sheer black top with her hair separated into four braids. She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and silver cross earrings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Expert argues woman is innocent as lawmakers cry ‘miscarriage of justice’

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy