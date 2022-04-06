Joe Rogan says school pushed woke ‘anti-racism’ on his 9-year-old daughter

Joe Rogan said the school his 9-year-old daughter attended in California promoted “anti-racist” ideology after the May 2020 police-involved death of George Floyd.

“When the whole George Floyd thing happened, one of the schools that my kids were going to back in California released this email, saying that it’s not enough to not be racist, you now must be anti-racist,” Rogan said on Tuesday’s edition of Spotify’s “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“And my kid’s 9 at the time. What does that, what does that mean?” Rogan asked.

He continued: “These kids are not even remotely racist. Like, they have all sorts of different kinds of friends.”

“They — I’ve never heard them discuss it once. It’s just ‘I like this person and she’s nice to me and we like to play together and we both like the same things’ and let’s — so to tell a 9-year-old that you have to be anti-racist, well, then they go looking for racism, they’re gonna go looking to confront it.”

Rogan said that if schools wanted to teach kids that “racism is stupid,” then “I’m all with you.”

“But if you want to tell my 9-year-old, they have to be anti-racist. What does it mean?” Rogan asked.

Floyd’s death triggered massive unrest nationwide, including protests, riots and demonstrations.Getty Images

Rogan was interviewing David Mamet, the famed playwright and Hollywood screenwriter and director.

Floyd was the 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, cutting off his air supply.

His death in the spring of 2020 ignited massive nationwide protests and rioting as well as a cultural shift in mass media and society at large in terms of how race is discussed.

It gave momentum to the “anti-racist” movement, which critics say is intended to make white people feel guilty that they’re not doing enough to combat prejudice against minorities.

George Floyd was 46 when he died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, cutting off his air supply. His death set off worldwide protests.Ben Crump Law

Rogan and others have accused “woke” people on social media of “canceling” those who do not conform to mainstream views on subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to politics to race.

Neil Young, the legendary Canadian grunge rocker, removed his songs from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s podcast, which included guests who cast doubt on the efficacy of coronavirus lockdown measures and COVID-19 vaccines.

Spotify has resisted widespread calls to kick Rogan off the streaming platform. Rogan signed a nine-figure licensing deal with Spotify in May 2020.

By that time, Rogan amassed an audience of millions who regularly tuned into his hours-long YouTube-streamed conversations with stand-up comics, actors, singers, politicians, authors and assorted academics.

Demonstrators protest in Minneapolis last year.AFP via Getty Images

But the free-flowing form of the podcast, whose guests have included controversial figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has prompted critics to demand that Spotify exert more control over the content of the show.

As per the terms of his licensing deal with Spotify, Rogan retained full editorial control of his podcast.

Last week, Rogan vowed he would quit if Spotify forcefully tried to monitor the content on his show.