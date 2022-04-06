ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The biggest streaming TV shows last month, including HBO Max's 'Our Flag Means Death'

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OUUo_0f1DOsd700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fgn1E_0f1DOsd700
Taika Waititi in "Our Flag Means Death."

HBO Max

  • Each month, Parrot Analytics provides Insider with a list of the most in-demand original streaming shows.
  • Parrot's list is ranked by how in demand the top series are compared with the average TV show in the US.
  • It measures audience demand, which reflects the desire of and engagement with, or overall popularity, of a series.
  • HBO Max 's pirate satire "Our Flag Means Death" has become a word-of-mouth hit.
  • Paramount+ 's "Star Trek: Picard" grew in demand after its second season debuted in March.
9. "Our Flag Means Death" (HBO Max)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0218Pk_0f1DOsd700
"Our Flag Means Death."

HBO Max

Times more in demand than average show : 27.1

Description : "The unique new comedy is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 90%

What critics said : "With a series that relies this much on turning early gags into later drama, and on piecing together big emotions out of small beginnings, the binge experience is likely to be a lot more compelling." — Polygon (season one)

Season one premiered on HBO Max on March 3. See more insights for "Our Flag Means Death."

8. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377RXz_0f1DOsd700

Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show : 27.2

Description : "It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft and the places it takes her creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 89%

What critics said : "After a treacly, uneven third season, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' appears to have found its fangs again." — Guardian (season four)

Season four premiered on Prime Video on February 18. See more insights for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

7. "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1O2G_0f1DOsd700

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images

Times more in demand than average show : 27.6

Description : "Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination ... and biscuits."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "Its willingness to tackle its messier themes in messier fashion has nevertheless made for a far riskier season of television than not." — Variety (season two)

Season two premiered on Apple TV+ on July 23, 2021. See more insights for "Ted Lasso."

6. "Titans" (HBO Max)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JZ8R_0f1DOsd700

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show : 28.2

Description : "'Titans' follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: "The show seems plenty watchable — and occasionally jarring in its surprises — without feeling like a top-tier series." — CNN (season three)

Season three premiered on HBO Max on August 12, 2021. See more insights for "Titans. "

5. "The Witcher" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayVm1_0f1DOsd700

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show : 28.6

Description: "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 81%

What critics said : "Among the many things this show does right is defy the ancient sword-and-sorcery traditions of the white knight savior and the goodness of some kings countering other rulers' evil." — Salon (season two)

Season two premiered on Netflix December 17, 2021. See more insights for "The Witcher."

4. "The Book of Boba Fett" (Disney+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKEja_0f1DOsd700
"The Book of Boba Fett."

Disney+

Times more in demand than average show : 29.0

Description : "No longer just a hired gun, Boba Fett reinvents himself on Tatooine alongside Fennec Shand."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: "It's never been clearer that Boba's original status as a compelling design in search of a character is something Star Wars is still struggling with after all these years." — io9 (season one)

Season one premiered on Disney+ on December 29, 2021. See more insights for "The Book of Boba Fett."

3. "Star Trek: Picard" (Paramount+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30N9tx_0f1DOsd700
"Star Trek: Picard"

CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show : 32.0

Description : "'Star Trek: Picard' features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: "For now, at least, Picard seems to be doing its best to hearken back to the way its title character's stories used to be told, while blending that with this more modern approach." — Rolling Stone (season two)

Season one premiered on Paramount+ on March 3. See more insights for "Star Trek: Picard."

2. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gO0Pw_0f1DOsd700
Millie Bobbie Brown as Eleven in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Netflix/Youtube

Times more in demand than average show : 35.1

Description : "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "What these ideas come down to, in the show's thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it's the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction." — The Atlantic (season three)

Season four premieres May 27 on Netflix . See more insights for "Stranger Things."

1. "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anIwY_0f1DOsd700

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show : 36.6

Description : "After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "It's no small feat to create a character who is well-rounded and sympathetic, while mostly hidden behind an expressionless mask. But all the credit goes to Pascal for imbuing the man, also known as Din Djarin, with layers of ever-present depth." — San Francisco Chronicle (season two)

Season two premiered on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. See more insights for "The Mandalorian ."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Darby
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Blackbeard
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Tv#Television#Our Flag Means Death#Parrot Analytics#Paramount#Hbo Max Times
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself any favors in showing us the way to the best sci-fi TV shows it has to offer. Orphan Black, The Expanse, Counterpart and more do their genre the best, and they can all be unearthed from Prime Video's back catalog (with a little helping hand in this list). Fingers crossed you'll snag a hidden gem below.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy. According to Variety, the project has been in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit HBO Max Show Is Getting a Spinoff

HBO Max's animated superhero slate is expanding with a spinoff of Harley Quinn. Last weekend, series co-creator Patrick Shumacker announced that the character Kite Man (Matt Oberg) is getting his own series. It will reportedly be a laid-back, sitcom-style format but with supervillains instead of regular characters. Schumacker announced the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Authority

How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Both HBO and Roku want you to start consuming as quickly as possible. Is HBO Max on Roku devices? You bet. It’s arguably one of the top attractions on the Roku platform, thanks to shows like Watchmen and Peacemaker, and movies like Dune and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s how to get started streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in March 2022

How great is it to be living in a time when an endless selection of movies are available for you to stream on any of your devices with just the push of a button? For those of you old enough to remember, not too long ago, seeing one of your favorite older movies required a trip to a store to rent or buy. But in 2022, you don’t even need to leave your bed if you want to watch anything from The Godfather to SpongeBob Squarepants.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

What Amazon Buying MGM Means for Prime Video

Amazon has finally grabbed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), with the deal managing to dodge a blockade by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For $8.45 billion, Amazon is getting its hands on the entire MGM catalog, which is quite impressive. Furthermore, MGM will be part of Amazon's future content creation endeavors. Why Did...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Launched less than two years ago, HBO Max, the HBO pay TV network’s premium brand extension, offers a repertoire of movie and TV properties from the treasure house of material owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia. However, there are some turkeys in with the treasures – movies that are disliked by audiences and critics alike, and that […]
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Fantasy TV Shows on HBO Max

HBO Max might be home to Game of Thrones, but it has numerous other fantasy TV shows that deserve the spotlight. From the impeccable The Leftovers, to horror Lovecraft Country, there's a vast array of worthwhile viewing. Here are our top picks for fantasy shows curently available on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

453K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy