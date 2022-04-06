The biggest streaming TV shows last month, including HBO Max's 'Our Flag Means Death'

Taika Waititi in "Our Flag Means Death." HBO Max

HBO Max 's pirate satire "Our Flag Means Death" has become a word-of-mouth hit.

Paramount+ 's "Star Trek: Picard" grew in demand after its second season debuted in March.

"Our Flag Means Death." HBO Max

9. "Our Flag Means Death" (HBO Max)

Times more in demand than average show : 27.1

Description : "The unique new comedy is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 90%

What critics said : "With a series that relies this much on turning early gags into later drama, and on piecing together big emotions out of small beginnings, the binge experience is likely to be a lot more compelling." — Polygon (season one)

Season one premiered on HBO Max on March 3. See more insights for "Our Flag Means Death."

Prime Video

8. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

Times more in demand than average show : 27.2

Description : "It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft and the places it takes her creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 89%

What critics said : "After a treacly, uneven third season, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' appears to have found its fangs again." — Guardian (season four)

Season four premiered on Prime Video on February 18. See more insights for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images

7. "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Times more in demand than average show : 27.6

Description : "Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination ... and biscuits."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "Its willingness to tackle its messier themes in messier fashion has nevertheless made for a far riskier season of television than not." — Variety (season two)

Season two premiered on Apple TV+ on July 23, 2021. See more insights for "Ted Lasso."

DC Universe

6. "Titans" (HBO Max)

Times more in demand than average show : 28.2

Description : "'Titans' follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: "The show seems plenty watchable — and occasionally jarring in its surprises — without feeling like a top-tier series." — CNN (season three)

Season three premiered on HBO Max on August 12, 2021. See more insights for "Titans. "

Netflix

5. "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Times more in demand than average show : 28.6

Description: "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 81%

What critics said : "Among the many things this show does right is defy the ancient sword-and-sorcery traditions of the white knight savior and the goodness of some kings countering other rulers' evil." — Salon (season two)

Season two premiered on Netflix December 17, 2021. See more insights for "The Witcher."

"The Book of Boba Fett." Disney+

4. "The Book of Boba Fett" (Disney+)

Times more in demand than average show : 29.0

Description : "No longer just a hired gun, Boba Fett reinvents himself on Tatooine alongside Fennec Shand."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: "It's never been clearer that Boba's original status as a compelling design in search of a character is something Star Wars is still struggling with after all these years." — io9 (season one)

Season one premiered on Disney+ on December 29, 2021. See more insights for "The Book of Boba Fett."

"Star Trek: Picard" CBS All Access

3. "Star Trek: Picard" (Paramount+)

Times more in demand than average show : 32.0

Description : "'Star Trek: Picard' features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: "For now, at least, Picard seems to be doing its best to hearken back to the way its title character's stories used to be told, while blending that with this more modern approach." — Rolling Stone (season two)

Season one premiered on Paramount+ on March 3. See more insights for "Star Trek: Picard."

Millie Bobbie Brown as Eleven in season 4 of Stranger Things. Netflix/Youtube

2. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Times more in demand than average show : 35.1

Description : "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "What these ideas come down to, in the show's thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it's the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction." — The Atlantic (season three)

Season four premieres May 27 on Netflix . See more insights for "Stranger Things."

Disney Plus

1. "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

Times more in demand than average show : 36.6

Description : "After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "It's no small feat to create a character who is well-rounded and sympathetic, while mostly hidden behind an expressionless mask. But all the credit goes to Pascal for imbuing the man, also known as Din Djarin, with layers of ever-present depth." — San Francisco Chronicle (season two)

Season two premiered on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. See more insights for "The Mandalorian ."