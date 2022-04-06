ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington white-tie super-spreader: Now AG Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID after sitting alongside infected Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the Gridiron Dinner

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for covid on Wednesday after sitting at the head table with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the white-tie Gridiron Dinner.

The exclusive private dinner, a invitation-only event with an A-list guest list of Washington elite, is showing signs of being a super spreader.

Besides the two cabinet secretaries, two lawmakers in attendance tested positive for covid, as did many reporters who attended the event.

Garland, who is vaccinated and boosted, is showing no symptoms.

'He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus,' the Justice Department said in a statement.

The announcement came after Garland held a press conference Wednesday on Russian sanctions. He did not wear a face mask and was surrounded by his deputies. He will isolate at home for at least five days and return to the office following a negative covid test.

Earlier Wednesday Raimondo tested positive with an at-home antigen test after 'experiencing mild symptoms,' the Commerce Department said in a statement.

'Today, I tested positive for COVID. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated (and boosted!), and I am confident that this vaccine is the reason I don't have more severe symptoms,' she wrote on twitter.

The department said she shared her diagnosis 'out of an abundance of transparency.'

She will isolate for five days and work from home. Raimondo stayed late at the event, hanging out at an after party and speaking to several members of the media who were in attendance.

President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact, the Commerce department said.

He was not at Saturday night's dinner. Neither Garland nor Raimondo did not attend a packed White House event on Tuesday celebrating the Affordable Healthcare Act, where Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke.

Gridiron Club president Tom DeFran said on Wednesday afternoon that there are 14 dinner guests who are known to have tested positive for covid.

'There is no way of being certain about when they first contracted Covid,' his statement says. 'But they did interact with other guests during the night and we have to be realistic and expect some more cases.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leqIe_0f1DOnSi00
Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for covid after attending the Gridiron dinner; he spoke at a press conference earlier Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIGNs_0f1DOnSi00
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for covid after attending the white-tie Gridiron Dinner on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBrVC_0f1DOnSi00

Raimondo was the keynote speaker at Saturday night's Gridiron dinner, one of the poshest events of the D.C. social season. The private dinner, held in a Washington D.C. hotel, did not release photos or video footage of the night.

Guests were required to show proof of vaccination but were not required to have a negative covid test ahead of the dinner.

More than 600 people crowded together in rows of tables in the Renaissance hotel ballroom.

Raimondo was seated at the head table with high-profile guests like Garland, Ukrainian ambassador Oksana Markarova and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Most attendees at the dinner, which included members of Congress and other administration officials - were maskless.

Among those in attendance were Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro, both of whom attended the dinner, also announced positive covid tests this week. Multiple reporters who attended the dinner have also tested positive.

'I'm feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines,' Schiff tweeted.

'Unfortunately, after avoiding COVID-19 for two years, I've come down with it. I tested negative yesterday & last Thursday, but positive today,' Castro tweeted on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MFmx_0f1DOnSi00
Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (left) and Joaquin Castro (right), both of whom attended the Gridiron dinner, also announced positive covid tests this week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0vIT_0f1DOnSi00

Psaki said on Monday that the White House covid policies have not changed in light of the jump in cases with close ties to the administration.

'Our policy is that all Executive Office of the President employees surrounding the President are on a regular testing schedule to screen for COVID on campus. That is a step beyond CDC guidance. If you're going to see the President, you will be tested that day, even if you're not traveling with him — just if you're going to see him for a meeting,' she said at her press briefing.

'And meetings with the President are often socially distanced in many circumstances as an additional precaution, even as people are tested,' she noted.

Biden is vaccinated and boosted. He received his second booster shot last week.

The Gridiron Club dinner is an off-camera, off-the-record event for members of the media. Politicians and other a-list figures are invited to its annual dinner.

The event features a Republican speaker, a Democratic speaker, and a speaker representing the sitting administration, along with a series of sketches performed by club members.

This year's dinner - the club's 137th - featured Raimondo, Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

