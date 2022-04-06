ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury still doing ‘medicine ball’ exercise and insists it did not break rib that led to Jake Paul fight cancelled

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
 1 day ago
TOMMY FURY continues to train using his infamous medicine ball exercise after insisting that it did not cause his broken rib.

The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from his highly-anticipated fight with YouTube star Jake Paul in December due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Tommy has denied that the medicine ball drill caused his broken rib Credit: Twitter / @Tyson_Fury
He will take on Daniel Bocianski in his next fight Credit: Getty

Prior to the announcement, Tyson Fury posted a shocking Instagram video of himself repeatedly slamming a medicine ball into his brother's stomach.

Disappointed fans, along with Paul, were quick to point out that his injury could have been caused by the exercise.

However, Tommy denied the claims at the time.

He has since spoken out about it once again, and is still adamant that the exercise is perfectly fine.

When speaking on the Queensberry Boxing Promotions YouTube channel he said: "We're still doing it!

"We're still doing it because that's not what caused the injury.

"I've done the medicine ball throughout my whole life. I've been doing it for 20 years.

"That's not what caused the injury, again I know it's way back when, but for people out there who don't know and think that's what caused the injury, that is not what caused the injury.

"That is a very good technique to get the abs and the core ready for the fight so I won't be cutting that out.

"But at the end of the day we're just training more smartly now and nursing it.

"I'm not doing things stupidly and testing it any more because with ribs it's a long healing process.

"I've been sparring heavy guys in the gym, taking heavy shots around it and I'm more than happy with it."

Tommy is set to return to the ring this month as an undercard for Tyson's heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte.

He will take on Polish fighter Daniel Bocianski, who he claims would "iron Jake Paul out easy."

The US Sun

