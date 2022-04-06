Mount Pleasant Magazine

MOUNT PLEASANT — A decade-old restaurant near Shem Creek is now under new ownership after selling March 14 for $3.2 million. Charleston-based Perry Hospitality Group, which owns Charleston Sports Pub locations in the Lowcountry and other dining spots, has added The Shelter Kitchen & Bar at 202 Coleman Blvd. to its portfolio of restaurant venues.
While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
The good news for home buyers looking in Northern Virginia is the number of new listings jumped 38.5% last month. The bad news? Homes are still getting bought almost as soon as they’re listed. The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors said more than half of the 1,355 homes for...
Comments / 0