Idaho Falls, ID

D91 musical back for 40th production after COVID-19 pause

By Dylan Carder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There will be no lonesome polecats when Idaho Falls District 91 puts on its district-wide musical this year. For the 40th production, they will be performing Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The show opens Friday April 8 at Compass Academy. Everyone involved in the...

