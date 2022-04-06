ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CM6pv_0f1DO1ND00

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.

The order marks yet another controversial use by the Republican-appointed justices of what legal experts call the "shadow docket" — using the emergency relief process to summarily overrule lower courts or laws without any public argument or justification for doing so. Normally, the Court will hear oral arguments, deliberate, and issue an opinion on their reasoning, but ever since Republicans took a six-justice majority, the Court has increasingly skipped all of that on more substantive issues.

One unusual thing happened this time, however: Chief Justice John Roberts, a typical member of the conservative side of the bench, joined the dissent from liberal Justice Elena Kagan condemning the court's alleged abuse of the shadow docket — a potential sign he, too, is growing annoyed by his colleagues' use of emergency orders.

Comments / 337

HaylSaytan
1d ago

The court is illegitimate after McConnel blocked the presidents pick and then shoved ACB with only 3 years bench experience, having never tried a case before the Supreme Court and the process took less than a month- republicans killed SCOTUS with their partisanship.

Reply(59)
140
Mitzi Menard
1d ago

Robert’s has been such a disappointment! Quit being political, Robert’s. Epstein will come back to haunt you 😡😡😡😡😡

Reply(30)
112
William Shakespeare
7h ago

I think of all the conservative justices, only Chief Justice Roberts has any integrity. The rest of them vote as a block. Justice Roberts actually considers the issues, which is what SCOTUS is SUPPOSED to do. Polluting our waters by dumping toxic chemicals in them should not be a partisan issue - it is a biological issue. We should not be polluting our planet if we wish to continue to survive on it, and partisan politics should have no role to play here.

Reply(3)
23
Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham rebuked for trying to blame Ketanji Brown Jackson for Kavanaugh hearing

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham used his second round of questions for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to air grievances about the years-old confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Mr Graham was midway through his allotted time to question Ms Jackson when he went on a tangent about how “one thing that won’t happen” to her would be him turning a hypothetical letter accusing her of wrongdoing over to Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin just before the close of the hearings.“How would you feel about that? “ he asked.The Harvard Law graduate replied that she was not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Marsha Blackburn refuses to apologise for asking Ketanji Brown Jackson to ‘define a woman’

Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn is complaining that “the left” is trying to “shut down tough questions” after facing criticism for her plans to ask Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson questions drawn largely from Republican culture war grievances.Ms Blackburn used her opening statement on Monday to question whether Ms Jackson, who currently sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and is the first Black, female nominee to the high court, has a “personal hidden agenda” to incorporate Critical Race Theory into the legal system.Under questioning from GOP senators on Tuesday, Ms Jackson said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
John Roberts
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#American#Trump#The Ninth Circuit#Republicans
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ted Cruz cites slaveowner in confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Ted Cruz cited a slaveowning Supreme Court Justice who wanted to send enslaved people to Africa during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.Mr Cruz made the remarks when discussing how contentious Supreme Court nominations can be and faulted Democrats for their attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault – which Mr Kavanaugh denied. “Supreme Court confirmations were not always controversial,” he said. “In fact Bushrod Washington when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798 was confirmed the very next day.” Mr Washington,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy