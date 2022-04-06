Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day game postponed due to inclement weather

The Rochester Red Wings offense came alive on Wednesday night as they defeated the Toledo Mud Hens, 6-3, at Fifth Third Field for their first win of the season. The start of the game was delayed for 26 minutes due to the weather. When things got going, Ryan Kreidler smashed a solo home run over the left-field wall off Red Wings starter Aaron Sanchez to give the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead in the second. Rochester quickly responded in the next half inning as Andrew Stevenson belted a two-run home run to center to put the Red Wings on top, 2-1.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO