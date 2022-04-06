ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day game postponed due to inclement weather

By Kyle Evans
 1 day ago
The New York Yankees announced Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. New York and Boston...

92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox -Yankees Opening Day Postponed Until Friday

After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather. All-day rain was forecast for Thursday in New York. Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
Mets name Tylor Megill Opening Day starter

The New York Mets named their Opening Day starter on Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter told reporters that right-hander Tylor Megill will get the start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Jacob deGrom would have been the Mets Opening Day starter, but he suffered a shoulder injury during spring training and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yankees option Tim Locastro, Miguel Andújar to Triple-A

The New York Yankees made more roster moves on Tuesday as they continue to finalize their roster for Opening Day. The team optioned outfielder Tim Locastro and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Tuesday’s spring training game...
MLB
Rochester Red Wings top Toledo Mud Hens for first win of season

The Rochester Red Wings offense came alive on Wednesday night as they defeated the Toledo Mud Hens, 6-3, at Fifth Third Field for their first win of the season. The start of the game was delayed for 26 minutes due to the weather. When things got going, Ryan Kreidler smashed a solo home run over the left-field wall off Red Wings starter Aaron Sanchez to give the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead in the second. Rochester quickly responded in the next half inning as Andrew Stevenson belted a two-run home run to center to put the Red Wings on top, 2-1.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse Mets blow late lead in loss to SWB RailRiders

The Syracuse Mets suffered a tough loss as they blew a late three-run lead and fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-3, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Mets left-hander Mike Montgomery tossed four scoreless and hitless innings, allowing just two runners to reach base. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski was even better for the RailRiders as he fired five shutout innings, while striking out four and surrendering just two hits.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yankees and Red Sox play in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for the season opener. New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.1 last season.
BOSTON, MA
