ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Human leg found on Texas highway was from crash more than 40 miles away

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oBYH_0f1DMK8B00

CIBOLO, Texas — Police say a human leg found on the side of the road in Texas came from a deadly accident that occurred miles away earlier that day.

A driver on Interstate 10 in Cibolo, Texas, called police after finding what appeared to be a human leg in the eastbound lanes of the roadway, KSAT reported. When police called other agencies as part of their investigation, they learned about a deadly crash in Boerne, Texas, earlier that day.

The crash in Boerne, also on I-10, killed Jeremy McGee. Police told the Seguin Gazette that McGee was outside of his truck when he was hit by a passing car. Investigators said the driver who hit McGee did stop, and that it wasn’t clear why McGee was outside of his vehicle.

“At this time, it’s believed another vehicle was traveling near (the SUV that hit McGee),” Boerne communication director Chris Shadrock told My San Antonio. “Upon Mr. McGee being struck by the vehicle, his foot somehow ended up lodged onto a vehicle and fell off in the community of Cibolo.”

Police say they are continuing their investigation, but the driver who hit McGee is not expected to be charged, KSAT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boerne, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Cibolo, TX
City
Seguin, TX
City
Boerne, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cibolo, TX
Crime & Safety
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Leg#Traffic Accident#The Seguin Gazette
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas 'tornado boy' given a brand new red pickup truck

The teen who accidentally piloted his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a destructive EF2 tornado that struck Elgin, Texas, was given a brand new truck and a large check to boot. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was driving back home from a job interview at Whataburger when he accidentally found himself in...
ELGIN, TX
NBC News

Texas’ Eastland Complex fire balloons from 4 to 7 blazes, burning more than 54,000 acres

Three fires that ignited in central Texas on Sunday joined the four already burning thousands of acres of land and forcing hundreds of people out of their homes. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Eastland Complex fire in Eastland County was made up of seven blazes — the Kidd fire, the Blowing Basin fire, the Cedar Mountain fire, the Oak Mott fire, the Wheat Field fire, the Mangum fire and the Walling fire.
TEXAS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

WATCH: Delivery driver rescues child from crash on SC highway

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday. Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy