ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Victims in Marlin plane crash identified

By Dean Wetherbee
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LZSg_0f1DLuQm00

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) — The victims in the Marlin plane crash have been identified.

The occupants of the Cessna plane were 55-year-old identified as Thomas Sands, Jr., of Sugar Land, and 27-year-old Cinnamon Franklin, of Greenwood, Indiana. Sands and Franklin were pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: 2 killed in crash of small plane near Central Texas airport

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a plane crash in a field east of the Marlin Airport, near CR-134 in Marlin.

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis says he is not sure what happened, but says the single-engine prop plane ended up in a pasture about 60-70 meters past the runway.

Next of kin have been notified. The FAA and the NTSB are conducting the investigation.

The NTSB says the plane is a Cessna TU206. According to the FAA, the plane is registered to AMS, L.L.C. in South Bend, Indiana. It was flying from Houston to Waco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
South Bend, TX
State
Indiana State
Marlin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Marlin, TX
City
Greenwood, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Fox#Cessna#Sugar Land#Ams#L L C#Nexstar Media Inc
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy