Public Safety

VIDEO: Outrage growing over killing of civilians in Ukraine

live5news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern allies have added to a growing list of economic sanctions to put pressure on Russia. 3-year-old boy with congenital heart defect receives new heart. A 3-year-old boy...

www.live5news.com

CBS News

Hundreds found dead in destroyed town of Bucha, Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops killed more than 300 civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, a town outside of Kyiv. Some of the bodies show signs of torture and had their hands bound. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports from Washington, and then CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "Red and Blue" from Ukraine. Patta describes what she witnessed on a visit to Bucha, and how officials are collecting evidence of alleged war crimes.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
AFP

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all of Brent's loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Lone Ukrainian tank takes on entire Russian armored convoy

Video emerged on Tuesday of a lone Ukrainian T-64BV tank attacking an entire convoy of Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. The video of the battle showed the Ukrainian tank in a stationary position behind cover, firing upon the Russian column as it moves down an adjacent roadway. Rob Lee, who has been a prominent analyst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, assessed that the Ukrainian tank destroyed a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier during the battle.
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
BBC

Ukraine war: Fears Russian aggression could spill into Poland

With Russia's war in Ukraine raging on its doorstep, Poland is holding its breath. It feels vulnerable on two fronts as the number of refugees coming into the country swells and a military base near its border with Ukraine was attacked. As a first responder in one of Europe's biggest...
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
