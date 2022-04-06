ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Unofficial ‘Apple Museum of Poland’ with over 1600 exhibits dating back to 1976 opening soon

By Allison McDaniel
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeVse_0f1DL7hm00

Created with a love of Apple pop culture in mind, the Apple Museum of Poland is set to open this month. Found in the Norblin Factory complex in Warsaw, the modern facility will surely excite Apple fans. The museum will hold a complete collection where you can view the entire history and development of one of the world’s largest tech companies.

With over 1,600 exhibits, they won’t be available all at once and will rotate periodically. According to the museum’s website, the first exhibit will feature the Apple 1, Macintosh 128K, 20th anniversary Macintosh, and the iMac G3. The Apple 1 replica has been signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The exhibits will show the evolution of the Apple brand, starting from the first Apple computer 1. The museum’s collection includes Apple, Macintosh and NeXT computers as well as software, hardware, peripherals, prototypes, and more. Here you can get nostalgic over Apple’s rich history of innovative products and more.

There will also be multimedia and promotional forms showing the company’s 46-year history.

Throughout the museum, there will be interactive boards to explain the exhibitions. With over 100 hours of video, there’s sure to be something of interest to any Apple fan.

More information on the exhibits will be available soon. While there’s no set date, the official Grand Opening is set for mid-April. You can purchase tickets on the Apple Museum of Poland’s website.

Image Source: Jason Leung on Unsplash

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple Studio Display works with Windows, but there are limitations

Apple this week announced Studio Display, which features a 27-inch 5K panel combined with a camera, microphones, and speakers that work together when the user connects the display to a Mac. What about Windows? If for some reason you need to use Apple’s $1599 monitor with a Windows PC, you can, but there are some limitations.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wozniak
Creative Bloq

How to download the stunning new Apple wallpaper

Normally, getting a new Apple wallpaper means getting a new device. Brand new MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and the like always come with new backgrounds – but it seems the company has been feeling generous in 2022. Hot off the heels of its new Black History Month wallpaper, Apple has...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How much will Apple’s new iPhone 14 subscription cost?

We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Computers#Apple News#Apple Products#The Apple Museum#Macintosh 128k#Next#Grand Opening
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Why I buy my iPhones and Android phones from eBay instead of Apple and Samsung

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. There are few feelings out there that can rival the one of getting a great deal… The same phone your cousin just paid $800 for, but $200 less? Yes, please! A pair of Bose's latest headphones, a Google Store voucher, and a Google Pixel 6 for $600? Take my money!
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ global market share grows and gets closer to HBO Max

It has been more than two years since Apple launched its own streaming platform with exclusive movies and TV shows. Although Apple TV+ has been growing slowly, the global market share has increased in the last five months, putting Apple’s subscription service closer to HBO Max. According to a...
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

How to watch Oscar-winning movie CODA on Apple TV+

The Best Picture Oscar winning film CODA is streaming now on Apple TV+. In the movie, Ruby is the only hearing member of her family, and struggles with a choice of furthering her passion for music or staying to help her family’s fishing business. Here’s how to watch.
MOVIES
9to5Mac

Apple Store Myeongdong photos shared ahead of Saturday’s opening

Apple has shared photos of the new two-story Apple Store Myeongdong, two days ahead of the official opening of the latest South Korean store. The design looks pretty standard for a contemporary Apple Store, though it does have a couple of unique touches …. Background. We first learned in February...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Cider is an alternative Apple Music desktop client with features missing in iTunes

Apple Music is now offered on multiple platforms, which includes not only Apple operating systems but also Android and Windows. However, on Windows, the Apple Music experience is far from the best as users still rely on iTunes. With this in mind, a group of developers have created Cider – a new open-source Apple Music client for Window, Linux, and even macOS.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy