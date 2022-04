Wait until you find out what’s under the hood…. Back before drag racing became a sport which required serious financial backing to be competitive, a person could piece together their own quarter-mile monster in their garage on the weekends (and a lot of weeknights, too). That’s what Milburn Varner and his brother-in-law David Rehring did back in 1970 when they acquired a hot 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda and decided to make it a Hemi-powered hero using his garage as a workshop. After retiring the American muscle car in 1974, he simply parked it until recently, when a group rescued it and made the thing sing again – which you can hear in the included video.

CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO