Romeo Beckham bags THREE assists for Fort Lauderdale in 3-3 draw as he pushes for promotion into Inter Miami side

By Etienne Fermie
 1 day ago
ROMEO BECKHAM laid on THREE assists as he helped Inter Miami's B team to a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia Union II last night.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional deal with his dad's MLS franchise last September, at least initially to play for their reserve side.

Romeo Beckham has been in action for Inter Miami II Credit: Getty

He is hoping to make a push for Phil Neville's first-team, however, and will have impressed his old man's former Manchester United team-mate yesterday.

Playing for Fort Lauderdale CF, Romeo assisted three goals in the last 20 minutes to help his side nick a useful point.

With his side 2-0 down, he set up Benjamin Cremaschi in the 74th minute, before laying on Shanyder Borgelin's equaliser in the 81st.

Boubacar Diallo appeared to have won it for Philly in the 88th minute, only for Romeo and Co to produce some late drama.

Golden Balls Jr produced a brilliant cross for Borgelin to turn home deep into stoppage time, grabbing his side a point in the process.

Neville's son Harvey also featured, playing the full 90 minutes alongside Romeo.

Inter Miami's first-team will be looking for some inspiration, having endured a terrible start to the MLS season.

Gonzalo Higuain and Co have picked up just one point from five games and have lost their last four.

Romeo won't be fast-tracked just because of his surname, however, with David insisting that he be pushed hard.

Neville, 45, said last year: "I think the first thing that David said to me was, 'You have got to be harder on him than anyone else'.

"He has got to work harder than anyone else to get into that team because there will be questions, there will be expectations on his shoulders."

David Beckham pleaded with pal Phil Neville to go hard on his son Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

