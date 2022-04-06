ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue launches surprise $3.6B bid for ultra-budget carrier Spirit: Move stuns Wall Street and threatens Frontier's own $2.7B plan to merge into the ultimate low-cost airline

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

JetBlue Airways has made an unsolicited $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines, potentially snarling merger plans between the ultra-low-cost carrier and Frontier Group Holdings.

The surprise takeover bid shocked some Wall Street analysts, who questioned the benefits of a merger between JetBlue and Spirit and predicted intense antitrust regulatory scrutiny.

'Wait, What?' asked analysts with MKM Partners in a note, reflecting confusion about how the deal would benefit JetBlue.

Frontier, which has its own $2.7 billion plan to merge with Spirit, lashed out at the proposal, calling JetBlue a 'high-fare carrier' and insisting that the deal 'would lead to more expensive travel for consumers.'

However, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes insists that the combination would help his airline to compete with the big four major carriers, ultimately benefitting consumers.

'You don't have to choose between great service and low fares, you can have both,' Hayes said in an interview with CNBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOS5u_0f1DKwIr00
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes announced a surprise $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines, potentially snarling merger plans between the ultra-low-cost carrier and Frontier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4g53_0f1DKwIr00
The surprise takeover bid shocked some Wall Street analysts, who questioned the benefits of a merger between JetBlue and Spirit and predicted intense antitrust scrutiny 

'When JetBlue flies into a market and competes with a legacy airline, the overall fares come down more than when an ultra-low-cost carrier flies against the legacy airlines,' he insisted.

He says the combination would boost operations in key markets such as Florida and access to constrained hub airports like Atlanta, Detroit, Miami and Chicago.

JetBlue said the deal if completed is expected to deliver $600 million-$700 million in net annual synergies and that the combined airline is projected to have annual revenue of about $11.9 billion based on 2019 revenue.

JetBlue, the sixth largest U.S. passenger carrier, would operate Spirit under the JetBlue brand, Hayes said.

The bid could throw a wrench in a $2.7 billion merger plan between Spirit and Frontier, which in February had announced their intention to combine into the ultimate budget carrier.

JetBlue offered $33 per share all-cash, about 33 percent higher than Frontier's offer of 1.9126 shares of stock and $2.13 in cash, which would value Spirit at $24.93 per share as of Tuesday's closing price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABkyK_0f1DKwIr00
Shares of Spirit fell 2 percent to $26.37 in morning trading on Wednesday, well below JetBlue's offer price, suggesting investors were skeptical of the deal going through
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQHGW_0f1DKwIr00
JetBlue stock was down more than 5 percent as investors seemed skeptical of the plan

But shares of Spirit fell 2 percent to $26.37 in morning trading on Wednesday, well below JetBlue's offer price, suggesting investors were skeptical of the deal going through.

JetBlue stock was down 5 percent, while Frontier shares dropped less than 1 percent.

Though JetBlue and Spirit have a fleet dominated by Airbus SE, any potential cost savings from the deal will be diluted as JetBlue would need to bump up the pay of Spirit pilots, who are on a lower band, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth wrote in a note.

As well, any combination will likely invite close antitrust scrutiny from President Joe Biden's administration, which has taken a tough stance against mergers that may reduce competition and increase prices.

JetBlue and American Airlines Group Inc are already facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice over their Northeastern Alliance.

Hayes told Reuters he expects a vigorous antitrust review from the U.S. Justice Department that could last into 2023.

'We've had unprecedented amounts of consolidation, which the DOJ has approved and now it's about how do we make sure the rest of us can continue to discipline the legacy carriers and create that competition,' Hayes said.

'We believe ultimately this is the best deal out there that is going to really drive more competition.'

Hayes said the deal would make the New York-based airline a stronger competitor to the so-called four legacy U.S. airlines that control nearly 80 percent of the U.S. passenger market.

'The number one complaint we get is why don't you fly to more places,' Hayes said in a Reuters interview late Tuesday. 'What we want to do is create a bigger JetBlue' that can serve more consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcyd9_0f1DKwIr00
Though JetBlue and Spirit both have fleets dominated by Airbus SE, any potential cost savings from the deal will be diluted as JetBlue would need to bump up the pay of Spirit pilots

Andre Barlow of Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC said the Biden administration 'is concerned about consolidation that could lead to higher prices. This one impacts consumers, so I think it gets a tough look.'

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The department filed an antitrust lawsuit last September against American Airlines and JetBlue over their Northeastern Alliance partnership, alleging it would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern U.S. airports.

Hayes said JetBlue is 'very committed' to its alliance with American regardless of whether it was successful in acquiring Spirit.

Hayes said he expects the litigation over the American Airlines alliance will be completed before the Spirit deal review is completed.

Meanwhile, Frontier said it was 'surprising that JetBlue would consider such a merger at this time given that the Department of Justice is currently suing to block their pending alliance with American Airlines.' American did not immediately comment.

Frontier said its Spirit offer 'is in the best interest of consumers and shareholders and would deliver $1 billion in annual savings for consumers' and argued 'significant East Coast overlap between JetBlue and Spirit would reduce competition and limit options for consumers.'

The Spirit-Frontier deal faced criticism from some lawmakers and public interest groups warned in March that a merger between the carriers 'would destroy competition in the only competitive market segment of the highly consolidated airline industry.'

Spirit's customer service has often faced criticism, and the airline canceled 35 percent of its flights Monday amid weather issues.

Analysts remain skeptical that the JetBlue takeover could pass regulatory review.

'We struggle with the idea (of a merger) given both airlines are concentrated on the East Coast with significant operations in Fort Lauderdale, and would suspect there will be heavy regulatory pushback,' Brokerage MKM Partners said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
