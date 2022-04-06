Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 21:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING .As temperatures cool overnight, widespread snow will develop on the plains. The snow is expected to be heavy at times over the east slopes of the Front Range and south of Denver. There is much uncertainty about how much it will snow in Denver based on the timing of the change to snow this evening and the exact location of the area of heavy snow. In areas below 6000 feet, the impacts will be reduced due to warm temperatures that will stay in the lower 30s much of the night. However, areas of slushy roads and poor visibility can be expected. Roads may become snowpacked or icy by Thursday morning. Expect impacts on the Thursday morning commute, especially in areas west and south of Denver. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Rain transitions to snow overnight. Snow accumulations up to three inches. * WHERE...Fort Collins, and Greeley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO