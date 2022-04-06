High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Marshall; Ohio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...OHIO...MARSHALL AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. Clairsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near St. Clairsville around 515 PM EDT. Bellaire around 525 PM EDT. Wheeling, Martins Ferry, Warwood and Bethlehem around 530 PM EDT. Triadelphia, Clearview and Tiltonsville around 535 PM EDT. Valley Grove around 540 PM EDT. West Liberty around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Benwood, Windsor Heights, Barkcamp State Park, Neffs, Mount Pleasant, Belmont, Elm Grove, Dillonvale, Clinton and Harrisville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
