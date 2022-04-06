ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kiowa County, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
City
Springfield, CO
County
Baca County, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Baca County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14 52 00#The Blowing Dust Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stafford, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy