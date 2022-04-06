Blowing Dust Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson and northeastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Gadsden and northwestern Liberty Counties in Big Bend of Florida, southwestern Decatur and southeastern Seminole Counties in southwestern Georgia through 615 AM EDT/515 AM CDT/ At 528 AM EDT/428 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Blountstown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Blountstown, Greensboro, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Sneads, Gretna, Bristol, Grand Ridge, Altha, Attapulgus, Brinson, Rock Bluff, Ocheesee, Selman, Recovery, Chipola, Kennys Mill, Hugh Creek and Red Oak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
