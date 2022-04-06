ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, SD

High Wind Warning issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 01:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could...

alerts.weather.gov

Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Gusty winds are expected to persist overnight, but are no longer expected to be strong enough to warrant an advisory.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Faulk, Hamlin, Hand, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Faulk; Hamlin; Hand; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Spink, Clark, Faulk, Deuel, Hamlin, Hand and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Although north winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will still be possible for a couple more hours, the threat for damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher has ended for the evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Castle Country HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country. * WHEN...From 3 PM today to 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Although a few gusts may persist, winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis, and Chinati. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier and Pondera Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds continue to diminish across the warning area, therefore the warning will expire as scheduled at 9 PM. That said, gusty winds over 35 mph will persist through the rest of the evening and potentially overnight.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that near-critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch which is no longer in effect. * TIMING...Noon through 7pm Wednesday * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 70s to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 08:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HAND COUNTY, SD

Community Policy