Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crittenden The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri...Mississippi...Arkansas Mississippi River Above Tiptonville Mississippi River at Memphis For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Memphis. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, In Memphis, the boat landing on the north end of Mud Island at the mouth of the Wolf River is covered. In Arkansas, recreational vehicle park south of West Memphis starts to flood. Dacus Lake Road is flooding north and south of I-40. The river is against the toe of the levee from the north Shelby County line south to near Sulcer Road. Water is encroaching the levee near the south end of Island 40 Chute. The camp near Mound City is flooding. Water is beginning to flood the settlement near Blue Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.6 feet Tuesday, April 05. - Action stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0