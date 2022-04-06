ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the epic Cheesy Todd

Localish
Localish
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpUtE_0f1DK52x00

When Suzanne Perry and her husband, Roger, moved to the Tampa Bay area, they found themselves with extra time on their hands.

That presented them with an opportunity to act on a dream to open a big restaurant.

And "Datz" just what they did.

Datz Restaurant is inspired by historic Midwest and Northeast delicatessens that offer huge servings, even down to the name, with the faint echo of restaurants with "Z" in their names, like Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.

But that's where the similarities end.

"Our customers here in South Tampa told us that they wanted a little bit of something different. They liked the general idea of the deli sandwiches and what not, but they really wanted more comfort food," Perry said,

If it's comfort customers wanted, it's comfort customers got.

Datz closed for a few days and reopened with the concept that exists today -- over-the-top American comfort food, including favorites like the Nashville chicken sandwich, featuring two big tenders slathered in hot sauce.

But the big cheese on the menu, that has attracted attention from the likes of "Good Morning America," is The Cheesy Todd.

"It's just a burger, and instead of a regular bun, it has fried mac and cheese. And we have people come in from out of town to eat that, a lot of locals love it. It's a giant big eat, which is what we're known for," said Datz project manager John Camisa.

"I want them to leave out of here almost disgustingly full and talking about it to other people. like 'Go there hungry, make sure you're real hungry when you walk in the door there because they're going to leave out of their real real full," Camisa said.

The staff prides itself on offering a unique, relaxed experience, reflected even in its quirky name, chosen from hundreds of contenders, but never Googled in advance. It turns out there's a family by that name living just a couple of blocks from the restaurant.

"They're probably to this very day getting phone calls about the pastrami sandwich from Datz," Perry said.

The Datz experience, after all, is about having fun.

"What makes Datz really unique and different is it's a place to have fun. Just come, relax, let your hair down, wear your shorts, wear your golf clothes or tennis outfit, home from the beach, and have an excellent down-home American comfort food, but spun up a little bit," Perry said.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

New restaurant featuring southern comfort food opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — From cast iron pork to collard greens, Tupelo Honey, a Southern restaurant, will officially open in Downtown Des Moines Tuesday evening. If the name sounds familiar, that's because it's the same North Carolina-based restaurant cooking up Southern comfort foods. The new eatery on Grand Avenue...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon mocks KFC Australia as the fast food giant launches a 'fine dining' restaurant Down Under - including a world-first 11-course degustation meal

The terms 'KFC' and 'fine dining' don't often get said in the same sentence. But the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise has announced plans for an upmarket restaurant experience in Australia. The amusing news didn't escape the attention of American talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who couldn't help but mock the...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#Epic#Delicatessen#Pastrami#Food Drink#American
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

Alligator Spotted Swimming With a Football in Its Mouth in Florida Preserve

Fans of the Florida Gators love their football, but did you know the gators themselves love it, too? Indeed, folks in Florida snapped a picture of an alligator roaming the water with a regulation-size football clenched between its teeth. Some have wondered how alligators had all of those teeth without a toothbrush, but what about how this gator fit this football in its jaw without popping the football?
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Soul Revival Cookhouse bringing comfort food home to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic hit in March 2020, a lot of people were sent home. It wasn’t easy. Many people felt isolated, alone, and really missed the interaction with others. When Nieves Anderson got sent home, she got cooking, literally. “I was bored so I started...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Secret NYC

An Epic Japanese Food Fest Is Coming To NYC Next Month

On Saturday, April 9th, explore and eat your way through dozens of Japanese and Asian-inspired vendors like Yakitori Tatsu, Oconomi, Tiger Tai, So Sarap, Tonkatsu Me, and so much more! Food items average at $10, making Japan Fes. a rather affordable way to immerse yourself in delicious Japanese cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy