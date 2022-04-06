Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Putin rival who predicted war in Ukraine, dead at 75

A firebrand Russian nationalist who predicted the date of the war in Ukraine died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19 in a Russian hospital, reports said.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, 75, was part of the opposition tolerated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and was admitted to the hospital earlier this year after contracting COVID-19 despite saying he had being vaccinated eight times, per the BBC .



Russian State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin confirmed Zhirinovsky's death Wednesday, and Putin issued a tributary statement as well.

"Always, in any audience, in the most heated discussions, he defended the patriotic position — the interests of Russia," Putin said, according to Reuters .

Zhirinovsky, a fervent Russian nationalist and fiery opponent of the West, predicted his country would invade Ukraine with stunning chronological accuracy.

"At 4 a.m. on Feb. 22, you'll feel our new policy. I'd like 2022 to be peaceful. But I love the truth," he said in a speech to Russia's parliament last December, according to the Telegraph . "But I love the truth. For 70 years, I've said the truth. It won't be peaceful. It will be a year when Russia once again becomes great."

The invasion of Ukraine took place Feb. 24, just a few days after he predicted.

Zhirinovsky rose to political prominence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, and he became the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, the first official post-communist political party. Prior to entering politics, he ran a Jewish cultural organization. He had long denied his Jewish ancestry but eventually acknowledged it decades ago.

Throughout his career, Zhirinovsky made arguments that attracted international attention. In 2016, for example, he called on Putin to attack the Faroe Islands with nuclear weapons . He also suggested Russia reclaim Alaska from the United States on several occasions.

Following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Zhirinovsky came to then-President Donald Trump's defense. He rooted for Trump in the 2020 election and said he was praying for him to win.

"Be brave Donald. We’re with you. You’ll get help from abroad," he tweeted at the time, Yahoo reported.

Though Putin and Zhirinovsky were often ideologically in sync, the latter often advocated for Russia to be more assertive on the world stage. He backed Putin's annexation of Crimea in 2014, and he appeared to support a tougher stance on Ukraine in the buildup to the invasion.

It is unclear who will take the reigns of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia following his death. He is survived by his wife and three children.