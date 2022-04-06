ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tim Siegman joins TruAmerica Mulitfamily as CFO

By Released
irei.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Siegman has joined TruAmerica Multifamily as CFO. Siegman joins TruAmerica after 13 years serving in the role of chief accounting officer at JRK...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Cerence taps industry veteran Marc Montagner as CFO

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has appointed industry veteran Marc Montagner as its new CFO. Montagner, who most recently served as CFO and Chief Risk Officer at Endurance International, will take the new role on Apr. 04, 2022. He will be based in the Cerence Burlington, Massachusetts headquarters and will report to Cerence CEO, Stefan Ortmanns.
BURLINGTON, MA
Seekingalpha.com

Immunic promotes internal candidate to CFO role

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced that Glenn Whaley, CPA, who has served as VP Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer since April 2020, has been promoted to CFO position. He has 30+ years of experience in accounting and finance and is with the company since 2019. "With numerous important data readouts expected...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Curaleaf names Neil Davidson as interim CFO

CURLF - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. That is certainly a job I would not wanted handed to me. Poor guy must have drawn the short straw and told to make apple juice from lemons. A C level executive abruptly leaving the company is not a good sign! I can't wait to see Stone Fox spin this one as good news on his 9th article explaining why Curaleaf is a good investment!
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Sypris Solutions names Richard Davis as new CFO

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) announces Monday the promotion of its vice president Richard L. Davis to the role of company's new vice president and chief financial officer. The transition is effective Oct. 12, 2022, which will current CFO Anthony C. Allen to serve as vice president and treasurer.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Northridge, CA
Seeking Alpha

Evaxion Biotech appoints Karmark as CFO, Nissen as COO

Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) has strengthened its management team with Bo Karmark as its CFO and Jesper Nyegaard Nissen as its COO. Bo Karmark, most recently served as CFO for Aquaporin A/S, a water technology company. Jesper Nyegaard Nissen, most recently worked on program management team for large-scale capital projects for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

Neiman Marcus Group Picks a CFO

The Neiman Marcus Group has named Katie Anderson executive vice president and chief financial officer, filling an important role at a pivotal time for the luxury retailer. Anderson starts her new job on April 4 and succeeds Brandy Richardson who left Neiman’s in November to join Tailored Brands. Anderson...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Membership Collective CFO steps down

Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) announced that CFO Humera Afzal is leaving her position in June due to external factors; she will serve until the end of her notice period on June 14. A search process is underway to appoint a successor.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Startup sues former execs, alleging conspiracy to drive company into bankruptcy

St. Petersburg-based startup Priatek has filed a federal lawsuit against its former executives, accusing them of stealing intellectual property and ultimately forcing the company into bankruptcy, among other allegations. The 54-page lawsuit was filed March 18 in the Middle District of Florida Tampa Division on behalf of Priatek investors. Priatek,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Realty Advisors#Ernst Young#Jrk Property Holdings#Corporate Real Estate#Cfo#Truamerica Multifamily#Kenneth Leventhal Co#Westfield Corporation#The Mills Corporation
Seeking Alpha

Radius Health names Mark Conley as CFO

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) names Mark Conley as CFO. Conley joins from Kaleido Biosciences, where he was most recently VP of finance. In addition, Kim Clarke has been promoted to the general counsel position.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

CEA Industries appoints Ian Patel as CFO

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) has appointed Ian Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company, effective Mar. 11, 2022. Mr. Patel has extensive experience as a financial leader, having held several executive roles in the energy sector and investment companies. Most recently, he served as Consultant CFO for Maxwell Financial Labs.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

33 billionaires in US healthcare

Forbes' 36th annual list of the world's richest people in 2022 includes 33 entrepreneurs, heirs, inventors and leaders from U.S. healthcare. Forbes highlighted 2,668 billionaires around the globe for its 2022 World's Billionaires list. In all, 329 people fell off the list in 2022 — the most since the 2009 financial crisis. The wealthiest person in the world for 2022 is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder and CEO SpaceX, who has a net worth of $219 billion. (Find the complete listing here.)
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Lottery.com picks internal candidates for CFO, COO role

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) appointed Ryan Dickinson as CFO and President, Katie Lever as COO and chief legal officer and Matt Clemenson as Chief Revenue Officer. Ryan served as acting CFO since 2021 and earlier served as president & COO since 2018; while Katie with 25-years of legal and executive experience she has served as Chief Legal Officer since 2021.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Esports Entertainment picks industry veteran as CFO

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) named Damian Mathews, a member of the company's Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new CFO effective Apr. 2, 2022, replacing Dan Marks. Mathews brings 25+ years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate. Damian Mathews served as CFO of...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Kimberly-Clark CFO to Retire, be Succeeded by Mondelez Exec

DALLAS — Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced March 22 that Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry has decided to retire from the company. She joined Kimberly-Clark. as CFO in 2015 and has played a significant role in the design and execution of the company's strategy. "Maria leaves a tremendous legacy that's broad...
DALLAS, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospital, health system CFO resignations

Several hospital and health system CFOs have resigned from their positions in the past year. Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since March 2021:. 1. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health in February to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur...
Benzinga

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) Appoints Hull Xu As Chief Financial Officer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, today announced the appointment of Hull Xu, the company’s VP of finance and strategy, to the position of chief financial officer. Effective immediately, Xu succeeds Dr. Winston Fu, Ph.D., who will remain with the company as an advisor on strategic projects. Dr. Fu will also remain on the board of directors and become vice chairman. “Hull has demonstrated tremendous leadership and experience in finance and strategic matters since he joined Cepton,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s co-founder, chairman and CEO. “We look forward to Hull’s continued contribution as he takes on the expanded role of CFO. We also thank Winston for his many contributions and look forward to continuing our work together on strategic projects. We will benefit from Winston’s guidance and experience as a member of Cepton’s board.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

WarnerMedia CFO among executives leaving in Discovery merger

April 6 (Reuters) - WarnerMedia (T.N) executives who will depart the company in the merger with Discovery (DISCA.O) include Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Biry, chief executive of studios and network group Ann Sarnoff, Chief Technology Officer Richard Tom and Executive Vice President of HBO Max Andy Forssell, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said on Wednesday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy