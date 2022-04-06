US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
"All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal," Anonymous said in the message. The leak included personal information like dates of birth, addresses, passport numbers, and unit affiliation. Anonymous also tweeted that it would take a while for society to forgive Russia...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
Russia’s military has claimed to have twice unleashed hypersonic missiles in its invasion of Ukraine, apparently destroying an arms depot in the process, during its monthlong onslaught. On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed it had struck an underground missile and ammunition warehouse in a village that borders...
NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today. The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a full-scale nuclear war. 'We have a concept of...
JOE Biden has warned that he believes Vladimir Putin's 'back is against the wall' in Ukraine and that he may resort to chemical weapons. The US President said that Russia is preparing new 'false flags' at a business roundtable event in Washington DC on Monday. Biden said: "They are also...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. WASHINGTON—White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia will face a response from NATO should any of its attacks in Ukraine cross borders and hit members of the security alliance.
Russia’s false accusation that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons is a “clear sign” that a desperate Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself, Joe Biden has said. The US president said Putin’s “back is against the wall and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States told allies in NATO and several Asian countries on Monday that China had signaled willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia, at Moscow's request, to support its war in Ukraine, a U.S. official said as top U.S. and Chinese officials met in Rome.
March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
