CalSTRS and South Korea’s KTCU launch U.S. logistics JV

By Kali Persall
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) and Korean Teachers’ Credit Union (KTCU), a public pension fund based in South Korea, have launched a joint venture targeting logistics centers in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Real Estate
