CalSTRS and South Korea’s KTCU launch U.S. logistics JV

North Korea has warned the South that it will annihilate the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons if provoked.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, termed South Korean defence minister Suh Wook’s recent statements about pre-emptive strikes as a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic”.Ms Kim said that though the North didn’t want another war in the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang would retaliate with its nuclear forces if South Korea opts for pre-emptive strikes or other attacks.“In case [South Korea] opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably...

