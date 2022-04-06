ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARPA funds awarded to Warren County organizations

By Biancca Ball
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors awarded more than $280,00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to location organizations.

The Vicksburg Post reported seven local organizations were on the agenda for a vote to either receive or be denied the funds. Two organizations were approved, three were rejected and two were tabled.

Jackson to host neighborhood clean-up event
  • United Way of West Central Mississippi – Awarded $266,900
  • Good Shepherd Community Center – Awarded $16,800
  • Vicksburg YMCA – Rejected
  • Peni Center – Rejected
  • Percy Strothers Foundation – Rejected
  • Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation – Tabled
  • King of Kings Christian Center – Tabled

The county has until 2024 to allocate all of its ARPA funds.

