ARPA funds awarded to Warren County organizations

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors awarded more than $280,00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to location organizations.

The Vicksburg Post reported seven local organizations were on the agenda for a vote to either receive or be denied the funds. Two organizations were approved, three were rejected and two were tabled.

United Way of West Central Mississippi – Awarded $266,900

Good Shepherd Community Center – Awarded $16,800

Vicksburg YMCA – Rejected

Peni Center – Rejected

Percy Strothers Foundation – Rejected

Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation – Tabled

King of Kings Christian Center – Tabled

The county has until 2024 to allocate all of its ARPA funds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.