A major chapter in Nebraska football’s offseason officially concludes on Saturday with the annual Red-White Scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. Following Saturday’s exhibition, the Huskers’ five-week period of spring practices officially comes to a close before the team ramps up preparations for the 2022 season in the summer. And while the exact format of Saturday’s contest will be left to the discretion of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, the game still holds great importance to the coaching staff as a whole.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO