ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US and Europe behind majority of global ecological damage, says study

By Arthur Neslen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stp4p_0f1DGUM700
Environmental cleanup crews after a major oil spill at Huntington Beach in California in October. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock

The US and Europe are responsible for the majority of global ecological damage caused by the overuse of natural resources, according to a groundbreaking study.

The paper is the first to analyse and assign responsibility for the ecological damage caused by 160 countries over the last half century.

It finds that the US is the biggest culprit, accounting for 27% of the world’s excess material use, followed by the EU (25%), which included the UK during the analysis period. Other rich countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan and Saudi Arabia were collectively responsible for 22%.

While China overshot its sustainability limit to claim 15% of resource overuse, the poorer countries of the global south were en masse responsible for just 8%, the analysis found.

Interactive

“High-income nations are the primary drivers of global ecological breakdown and they need to urgently reduce their resource use to fair and sustainable levels,” it says.

Because of the ecological debt they owe the rest of the world, “these nations need to take the lead in making radical reductions in their resource use to avoid further degradation, which will likely require transformative post-growth and degrowth approaches,” the study published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health adds.

Its lead author, Prof Jason Hickel of the the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology (ICTA-UAB) in Barcelona, said the findings were dramatic and disturbing.

“We were all shocked by the sheer scale of the high-income nations’ contribution to excess resource use,” he told the Guardian. “We didn’t expect it to be so high. If they are now to achieve sustainable levels, they need to reduce their resource use by about 70% on average from existing levels.”

The evidence suggested that this would require rich countries such as the UK and US “to stop focusing on GDP growth as a primary objective and organise their economies instead around supporting human wellbeing and reducing inequality”, he said.

Hickel and the paper’s other authors distributed fair shares of globally sustainable levels of resource use to countries based on population size. They then subtracted these shares from the countries’ actual resource use to determine ecological overshoots in the 1970–2017 period.

Australia led the world in tonnes of overshoot per capita with 29.16, closely followed by Canada on 25.82 and then the US on 23.45.

Interactive

The research analysed domestic extraction as well as the materials involved in global trade flows for resources such as fossil fuels, timber, metals, minerals and biomass, using data from the UN’s international resource panel and extrapolated calculations.

Janez Potočnik, the co-chair of the UN panel and a former EU environment commissioner, described the study’s conclusions as “logical and correct”. “High-income countries are the ones really overshooting planetary boundaries,” he said. “They have set the rules of the economic game and the [global] standards and they have to show they are able and ready to lead the way back to sustainability.”

The economist Kate Raworth, a senior associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute, said: “A new era in global accountability is opening up, thanks to powerful analyses like this one. New metrics such as these bring powerful new ethical clarity to longstanding injustices between the global north and global south. The undeniable responsibility of the world’s richest nations for destroying the life-support systems of our planetary home must now be turned into meaningful reparations for those worst affected.”

About 44% of the planet’s nearly 2.5tn tonnes of extracted materials were used by countries that had exceeded their fair share of resource use, the new study said.

Over the same period, 58 countries including India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria and Bangladesh stayed within their sustainability limits.

Degrowth strategies could improve people’s lives if they obliged producers to end practices such as built-in obsolescence , expanded public transit and incentivised repair, recycle and reuse, Hickel said.

Earlier this year, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment on climate adaptation cited Hickel and others to contend that such strategies offered “sufficient social transformation to guarantee maintenance and [a] rise in wellbeing coupled with reduced ‘footprints’”.

Another of the report’s authors, Dr Andrew Fanning of the University of Leeds, stressed that “not all people in wealthy nations are equally responsible for ecological breakdown. Besides reducing inequality between countries, reducing our growth dependence also means reducing inequalities of lived experience within them.”

The IPCC’s last report earlier this week said that degrowth pathways may be “crucial” for combining social progress with technically feasible mitigation strategies.

Dr Gemma Cranston, the business and nature director at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, said the degrowth idea had potential but would “require a paradigm shift from the corporate sector and an active transformation of consumption [patterns]”.

“Countries and businesses alike need to go beyond simply reducing our impact and instead follow approaches that are regenerative and restorative,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

People are comparing working in the US and Denmark: ‘The new American Dream is to leave America’

Workplace cultures differ greatly depending on where you are in the world.In the United States, most employees work 40 hour weeks, take minimal paid leave, and seldom take breaks throughout the day. Throughout Europe, employees take on a more relaxed approach to their workplace culture. And down under in Australia, work days adapt to the country’s laid-back lifestyle.It can be difficult to understand just exactly how different workplace cultures are throughout the world. Luckily, one Reddit user detailed their experience working in Denmark compared to working in the US. The thread, which was posted one day ago on the popular...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janez Potočnik
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#United Nations#Gross Domestic Product#Science And Technology#Los Angeles Times#Eu#Degrowth#Lancet Planetary Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
AOL Corp

What's the happiest country? This nation won for the 5th year in a row

Out of more than 150 countries, one has been named the happiest country in the world — for the fifth year in a row. Using data from global surveys on happiness and other measures of well-being, The annual World Happiness Report ranked Finland as number one. The report, published...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

232K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy