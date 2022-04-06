Man shot to death in southern Missouri; 2 men arrested

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) — A man has been shot to death at a truck stop on Missouri’s southern border, and two other men have been arrested in the case, police there said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 14-Junction Truck Stop along Highway 63 in West Plains, television station KYTV reported. Officers called to the scene found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not immediately released.

Witnesses to the shooting told investigators that the suspects left the scene in a pickup truck, police said. West Plains police and Howell County Sheriff’s deputies later found a truck matching the witnesses’ description at a house and arrested two men there. Police did not immediately release the suspects’ names.

West Plains is a city of about 12,00 located about 86 miles (138.4 kilometers) southeast of Springfield.