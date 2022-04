The fallout from WrestleMania 38 is still being felt on Monday, especially after an impressive edit job done by WWE to improve the Stunner Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. For those that tuned into WrestleMania NIght 2 Sunday night, they witnessed one awful Stunner reaction from WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Austin made his way to the ring after Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory, with McMahon getting involved after the action. After pretending he wanted to celebrate with McMahon, Austin attempted to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to McMahon, who botched it pretty badly. Fans are now reacting to how WWE has edited the video to remove the awkward parts of the finishing maneuver.

