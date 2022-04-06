Watkins Glen man arrested for grand larceny over $3k

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man has been arrested for stealing property worth over $3,000, according to police.

Jason Fullwood, 43, was arrested by the Watkins Glen Police Department for an incident that occurred on April 5, 2022. The arrest was made after Police received a complaint that Fullwood had allegedly stolen property with a value of over $3,000.

He is being charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.

Fullwood was processed and held for CAP court arraignment where he was later released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.