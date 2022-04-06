ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

MBI agents seize $300K worth of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago

, Fla. — Sixteen people are accused of running a drug ring across several states.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation told Channel 9 that the suspects were trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone.

“The danger here is you may have someone who has chronic pain, dependent, going to the street to get supply think they’re getting oxy 100-times more potent,” said Ron Stucker, director of the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation.

MBI agents said they seized 11,000 pills and 38 grams of powder with a street value of $300,000.

Agents are still working to arrest three of the suspects.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the drug ring. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for the latest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgZnW_0f1DDinc00
Fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone (WFTV.com News Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Police warn about fentanyl pills disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbi#Oxycodone#Fentanyl#Channel 9#Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WebMD

Border Agents Stop Bologna From Being Smuggled Into the U.S.

March 11, 2022 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 230 pounds of pork bologna that people were trying to illegally smuggle into the United States last month at border crossings in Texas. Agents made two other bologna seizures in January, the CBP said. In one of those cases,...
EL PASO, TX
iheart.com

Spring Breakers Warned About Fentanyl After Mass Overdose

Spring Break is back in a big way after two years of delayed celebrations because of the pandemic. More than half a million college kids are flocking to south Florida and with that comes major concerns about drug overdoses after five West Point cadets and a friend overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.
FLORIDA STATE
KOMO News

115,000 fake pills containing fentanyl seized in DEA operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Twelve people were indicted after a monthslong Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into the drug trafficking of fake pills containing fentanyl and heroin. The suspects are charged with bringing the drugs to Oregon and Washington to be sold. The individuals are facing federal charges for also...
PORTLAND, OR
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills in community

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday to up to eight years in prison for the possession and distribution of illicit narcotics. Santana Gipson was also fined $20,000 for distributing what Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman called a “large amount of fentanyl pills, the likes of which have been plaguing this community for some time.”
LIMA, OH
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy