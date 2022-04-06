ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Legislative Council Votes on TSSAA Bylaw Changes

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 1 day ago

The TSSAA Legislative Council met on Tuesday, April 5 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

The Council voted to approve a proposed addition to Article II of the TSSAA bylaws concerning virtual schools. This was previously approved by the Board of Control and went into effect for the current school year. TSSAA virtual school members may choose either (a) to have their own sports’ teams or (b) to allow their students to participate in all sports at their zoned public schools as assigned by the local Board of Education.

Girls’ Preparatory School submitted a request to sanction Girls’ Lacrosse beginning with the 2022-23 school year. An update on the TSLA efforts to align Boys’ Lacrosse around the TSSAA regulations was presented as well. The Council voted to table the sanctioning of Girls’ and Boys’ Lacrosse and will revisit the discussion of sanctioning both sports at the next scheduled meeting in December after the staff has ample time to gather more information.

The Council approved changes to the calendar regarding when the Legislative Council meets during the school year, which now sets the Council meetings for December and April. However, they denied proposed changes regarding when the Board of Control shall meet, which means the meetings remain as scheduled in August, November, January, March, and June.

Effective immediately, the Council approved proposed changes to Article I, Section 9 (Coaches) of the TSSAA/TMSAA Bylaws regarding the penalties for failure to submit coaches properly on the TSSAA Portal.

GazetteXtra

Janesville school board picks Mark Holzman to be next superintendent

JANESVILLE The Janesville school board has chosen Mark Holzman to become the next School District of Janesville superintendent. The board unanimously approved a motion to move forward with contract negotiations with Holzman at a special board meeting April 4, according to a Janesville School District news release. The board expects to vote on a final contract at the April 12 school board meeting, according to the release. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
