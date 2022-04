Click here to read the full article. Elton John paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins Saturday night at his concert in Des Moines, Iowa, dedicating “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to the Foo Fighters drummer who died the night before at the age of 50. “I got up this morning to see that Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters had passed away, and I was so shocked because he played on my Lockdown Sessions album and he was one of the nicest people you could ever meet,” John told the crowd. “And one of the greatest drummers and a true musician who...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO