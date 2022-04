Are some restrictions on voting by mail in Rhode Island "kind of like how we all have the vestigial tail in our behinds, where we used to have tails?" That was the question posed by Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, at a Thursday hearing of the House State Government and Elections Committee. The response from Secretary of of State Nellie Gorbea: "In my opinion, that’s exactly what happened."

