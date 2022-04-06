Authorities search for inmate who escaped from prison in Oklahoma City

Ravin Gunter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an Oklahoma City prison Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Ravin Gunter, 50, walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center. Officials said Gunter was missing from the facility’s 10:20 p.m. count Tuesday.

Gunter is serving 15 years for burglary and eluding convictions out of Garfield County.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall; weighs 185 pounds and has low-cut brown hair. A news release said Gunter has various tattoos on his ankle, calf, arms and back.

Anyone with information about Gunter’s location is asked to call 911.

